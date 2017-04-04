 
League of Legends Champs on PBE

[Apr 04, 2017, 6:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rounding out the MOBA hero news, the League of Legends website has the reveal of two new champions, Xayah and  Rakan. They are already live on the PBE, and there's a livestream on Twitch showing both characters in action and featuring commentary from the designers. There's no word yet on when they will launch in the live game.

