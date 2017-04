GRIP Multiplayer Launches

MULTIPLAYER!

NEW Car! Cygon Tempest. This is a tank class vehicle, and the fastest car in the game.

NEW Racetrack! Norvos Acrophobia. This track is high up in the mountains, and takes some serious skill to compete on. Hardest track in the game thus far

Improved vehicle handling, which allows for more natural drifting

Better vehicle stabilty and collision. Improved suspension model. Players should experience less general unwanted bouncing. Improved downforce calculation

Pickups rebalanced to have less EMPs spawn, less force/damage from Raptor bullets, less damage from mines, rockets

Improved resetting functionality

Improved vehicle damage effects as well as others

Added and improved various sound effects, including a "whoosh" sound when passing various objects on the track

Full 21:9 resolution (please let us know if you still cannot use your desired screen res)

Fixed skipping checkpoints and resetting across the map issues

Explodable barrels removed from Time Trial

The game now loads more quickly, taking up a bit more HDD space

Added preliminary support for light-up keyboards

Various fixes and improvements!

