GRIP Multiplayer Launches

[Apr 04, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Multiplayer play is now part of GRIP, the futuristic combat racer for Windows that's currently racing through early access on Steam. They offer a multiplayer launch trailer and invite everyone to join their Discord server as a way to find multiplayer games. Here's word from this post on some of the changes:

  • MULTIPLAYER!
  • NEW Car! Cygon Tempest. This is a tank class vehicle, and the fastest car in the game.
  • NEW Racetrack! Norvos Acrophobia. This track is high up in the mountains, and takes some serious skill to compete on. Hardest track in the game thus far
  • Improved vehicle handling, which allows for more natural drifting
  • Better vehicle stabilty and collision. Improved suspension model. Players should experience less general unwanted bouncing. Improved downforce calculation
  • Pickups rebalanced to have less EMPs spawn, less force/damage from Raptor bullets, less damage from mines, rockets
  • Improved resetting functionality
  • Improved vehicle damage effects as well as others
  • Added and improved various sound effects, including a "whoosh" sound when passing various objects on the track
  • Full 21:9 resolution (please let us know if you still cannot use your desired screen res)
  • Fixed skipping checkpoints and resetting across the map issues
  • Explodable barrels removed from Time Trial
  • The game now loads more quickly, taking up a bit more HDD space
  • Added preliminary support for light-up keyboards
  • Various fixes and improvements!

