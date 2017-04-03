 
Overwatch Tease

[Apr 03, 2017, 6:26 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A tweet from Overwatch teases something will happen next week related to Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. There is a short clip referencing the seventh anniversary of the King's Row uprising, suggesting this is connected to the omnic crisis that drives the game's story. Seems we'll learn more by next week, as word is: "Initiating archive declassification… Mission files unlock: April 11"

