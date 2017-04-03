PAYDAY 2 Free Week+

|
A Steam community announcement has details on a The Search for Kento, a 10-day community event that's now underway in PAYDAY 2. The other news is that the co-op heist sequel will be free-to-play for the duration of the event, giving everyone the chance to play. Finally, the game and all its DLC are on sale for 75% the whole time as well. A The Search for Kento website has all the details on the event, along with a trailer. Here's a bit:
