PAYDAY 2 Free Week+

[Apr 03, 2017, 6:26 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Steam community announcement has details on a The Search for Kento, a 10-day community event that's now underway in PAYDAY 2. The other news is that the co-op heist sequel will be free-to-play for the duration of the event, giving everyone the chance to play. Finally, the game and all its DLC are on sale for 75% the whole time as well. A The Search for Kento website has all the details on the event, along with a trailer. Here's a bit:

Winter is finally dying away, and the sun peeks out from behind the clouds.
That means that it’s time for a PAYDAY Spring Break again.

And this spring comes with something extra. Especially for Jiro who’s finding a clue to to the whereabouts of his son, Kento. A small and maybe insignificant clue, but still. By pressuring Bain, the PAYDAY gang manages to get him to devise a plan. A plan for getting Kento back. But as per usual, it’s not gonna be easy.

The Search for Kento” is live from April 3rd until April 12th. During that time we’ll treat all players will lots of freebies, new features, some surprises and stuff that goes “BOOM”!

You should also check the newest members of the crew the Paper gang!
A nice suprise for all you handy heisters out there.

We’re also making PAYDAY 2 free-to-play during this time, and more or less all DLC and the base game is 75% off on Steam this starts at 19:00 +1 GMT today.

So join the search party, as we’re setting out for a bit different Spring Break - one where family is worth killing for, this time The search for Kento!

We have also prepared some good Community challenges for you, check them out in game. the more you play the more xp you gain.

