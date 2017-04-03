Dishonored 2 Free Trial This Week

Bethesda.net
announces a free trial for will be released on April 6th for
Dishonored 2
, Arkane Studios' assassination sequel. The windows demo will be
available on Steam
, and
Xbox One and PlayStation 4 demos will appear on each console's respective
marketplace. This will allow players to sample the game's first three levels,
and progress from the trial version will carry over for those who choose to buy
the full game. Here's word:
We’re pleased to announce that we’re
releasing a free trial for Dishonored 2 on April 6! Available on PlayStation 4,
Xbox One and PC, the free trial will allow players to dive into the first three
missions of the campaign as either Empress Emily Kaldwin or the Royal Protector,
Corvo Attano.
The free trial can be downloaded from Dishonored 2’s store page on the
PSN Store,
Xbox Marketplace and
Steam.
What’s more, players that decide to upgrade to the full game during or after the
free trial will keep all of the saves made during the trial, and can continue
enjoying Dishonored 2’s campaign from where they left off.
Take on the role of a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2, the follow up to
Arkane Studio's first-person action blockbuster that earned more than 100 'Game
of the Year' honors. Dishonored 2 has been praised by IGN as “amazing” and “a
superb sequel”, declared a “masterpiece” by Eurogamer, and hailed “a must-play
revenge tale among the best in its class” by Game Informer. Named ‘Game of the
Year’ by PC Gamer, ‘PlayStation 4 Game of the Year’ by IGN, and winner of ‘Best
Action-Adventure Game’ at The Game Awards 2016, Dishonored 2 has garnered over
100 ‘Best of 2016 Awards.’
When the mad witch Delilah seizes the throne, the fate of your Empire is left
hanging in the balance. As Emily or Corvo, travel beyond the legendary streets
of Dunwall to Karnaca, the once-dazzling coastal city that holds the keys to
restoring Emily to power. Armed with powerful supernatural abilities, weapons
and gadgets, how far will you go to hunt down your enemies and take back what’s
yours?