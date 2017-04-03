IMPACT WINTER Delay

BANDAI NAMCO announces a delay to IMPACT WINTER
, saying the all-caps
survival adventure needs precisely 41 days of additional development time, and
is now due on May 23rd. Here's more on the delay, which says the game's scope
has grown during development:
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe and Mojo
Bones announce today that the development of IMPACT WINTER needs a little bit
more time to be completed. The post-apocalyptic survival adventure is going to
arrive on May 23rd , 2017 on PC Digital. This will give more time to pre-order
the PC Digital version and get the exclusive soundtrack created by composer
Mitch Murder. The PlayStation®4 and Xbox One on digital versions are still
planned to release later this year.
“Unfortunately IMPACT WINTER will now release a little later than expected,
hitting Steam on 23rd May 2017. Why the delay? Well, the truth is, IMPACT WINTER
has become a LOT bigger than we first expected: a pretty complex beast with lots
of different systems and mechanics. Everything is in place, but one of our main
priorities in the run up to release has been making sure that the initial stages
of the game aren’t too overwhelming and that the overall experience is evenly
balanced. Given the scope of the project and our team size it’s taking a little
longer than expected. Ultimately, it’s all in aid of giving everyone the best
experience possible which is the No.1 priority” explained Stuart Ryall
Co-Founder and Designer at Mojo Bones Ltd on their website. “On the flip side,
we’ve had some really positive feedback from our playtest sessions and the game
is shaping up to be something unique, and definitely a lot more than we
envisioned all those years ago.”