PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition Grand Theft Auto V H1Z1: King of the Kill NieR:Automata Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition ARK: Survival Evolved Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Here's the list of the bestselling titles on Steam for last week: