Diablo III Season 10 Begins

[Apr 01, 2017, 2:18 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Blizzard announces that Season 10 is now live in Diablo III, their action/RPG sequel. This article has a detailed look at the season and its rewards, and here is the Reader's Digest version:

Season 10 will offer unique rewards and new challenges for players, including new cosmetic items, pieces of an exclusive transmogrification set only available to those who participate in Seasons, and Season-only achievements or challenges called Conquests. Progress within a given Season will also be tracked on the Leaderboard system, and in the Seasons Journey interface.

