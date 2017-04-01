Out of the Blue

Happy April Fools Day! As I mentioned yesterday, some jokes rolled out early since this falls on a Saturday this year, but we were having none of it. In fact, it seems clear that the weekend is the best place for such tomfoolery, since the real news is usually slow. We're set for next year when this is a Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if this means some gags will show up on Friday, even though that will only be March 30th. March Fools Day?