 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Apr 01, 2017, 2:17 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Happy April Fools Day! As I mentioned yesterday, some jokes rolled out early since this falls on a Saturday this year, but we were having none of it. In fact, it seems clear that the weekend is the best place for such tomfoolery, since the real news is usually slow. We're set for next year when this is a Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if this means some gags will show up on Friday, even though that will only be March 30th. March Fools Day?

Foolish Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Angry Gran Run London.
Stories: Mexico City metro's 'penis seat' sparks debate. Apparently real.
The cup of coffee that could cause heart palpitations. Thanks Neutronbeam.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts Rainn Wilson As Conman Harry Mudd From 1960s Series.
Science: Filming mosquitoes reveals a completely new approach to flight.
Media: Lag - Epic NPC Man - VLDL (glitching and lagging in online games with high ping).
Watch This Industrious Badger Bury an Entire Cow by Itself.
ZELDA- BREATH OF THE WILD (Honest Game Trailers).
Follow-up: 'Game of Thrones' fan deciphers the tiny reflections in Season 7 promo.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Diablo III Season 10 Begins
April Foolin' 2017
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Mad Catz Closed
Hearthstone Un'Goro Expansion Next Week
Crashlands Postmortem
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.