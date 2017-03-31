 
Hearthstone Un'Goro Expansion Next Week

[Mar 31, 2017, 7:52 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Hearthstone website announces the Un'Goro expansion will launch on April 6th for Blizzard's virtual card game. They offer the previously released cinematic trailer and the following intro:

The most momentous scientific expedition in Hearthstone history is about to commence: the Journey to Un’Goro begins on April 6! Un’Goro Crater is a wondrous—yet dangerous—locale brimming with voracious vegetation, powerful elementals, gigantic primordial dinosaurs, and ancient mysteries waiting to be unraveled. You’ve been selected to join the expedition, and there’s still a little time left to prepare for the trip!

Morning Patches 		  

 


