 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Crashlands Postmortem

[Mar 31, 2017, 7:52 pm ET] - 2 Comments

This video offers a Crashlands postmortem is called "The Last Game I Make Before I Die" (thanks Ant). This title stems from the sad story behind the light-hearted RPG:

Crashlands was developed by a team of three brothers in response to one of them being diagnosed with late stage cancer. In this 2017 session, Butterscotch Shenanigans' Samuel Coster tells the parallel stories of one family's battle with cancer and the creation of a cross-platform crafting RPG, and find yourself inspired to continue your great work no matter what life throws at you.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Mad Catz Closed
Hearthstone Un'Goro Expansion Next Week
Crashlands Postmortem
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Total War: WARHAMMER II Announced
Titanfall 2 Free Weekend
Cyberpunk 2077 in Full Development; More Witcher Games Likely
For Honor Update Increases Rewards
HTC Adding Eye Tracking VIVE Ads
VR Downward Spiral: Prologue
Morning Patches 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.