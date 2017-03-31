Total War: WARHAMMER II Announced

SEGA® Europe Ltd. today announced the next game in the best-selling Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy. Total War: WARHAMMER II will be the second release in an ongoing partnership between globally-acclaimed developer Creative Assembly™ and Games Workshop®, creators of the world-renowned Warhammer® Fantasy Battles tabletop wargame and miniatures.



Total War: WARHAMMER II unveils the mystery-shrouded continents far to the west of The Old World. Featuring four iconic new races from the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world – the High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, and a fourth yet to be revealed – players will battle across enchanted isles, bleak hinterlands, treacherous swamps, and perilous jungles.



In a Total War campaign like no other, players will struggle for dominion over the ailing Great Vortex that has swirled for millennia above the elven homeland of Ulthuan. Performing a series of arcane rituals, each race must save or disrupt the Vortex according to their motivations – a struggle culminating in a cataclysmic endgame. Territorial conquest is no longer enough… this is a race for control that will define the fate of the world!



Total War: WARHAMMER II will offer hundreds of hours of immersive gameplay in this epic new campaign. Furthermore, a huge combined campaign map featuring the old and new world regions will be available for free shortly after release to players who own both Total War: WARHAMMER I & II.



“Total War: WARHAMMER II represents the next step in our trilogy, our vision for the most incredible fantasy strategy series ever made,” said Game Director, Ian Roxburgh. “The success of the first game has increased our ambition; we’re not only going to deliver a thrilling campaign in the sequel, but also an additional combined campaign, the biggest so far, for owners of both.”



“We're thrilled to see the sequel to last year’s smash hit Total War: Warhammer coming later this year.” Said Jon Gillard, Head of Licensing at Games Workshop. “Sega and The Creative Assembly continue to astound us with their ability in crafting the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world in further glorious pageantry, with races never realised on this scale before in a video game. We are proud to be in partnership with them on this next great step in the franchise.”



What’s in Total War: WARHAMMER II?

A new style of narrative campaign in which players race against the other factions to save or destroy the Great Vortex while thwarting competing Races

Players will build and expand empires, raise armies, develop cities and fight vivid grand-scale battles in the classic Total War style

This campaign is set across four mysterious new continents: Ulthuan Naggaroth The Southlands Lustria

Four new playable races, each with unique campaign mechanics and army rosters of Legendary Lords, Heroes, spellcasters, troops, monsters and siege weapons: High Elves Dark Elves Lizardmen And a fourth, yet to be revealed…

A suite of thrilling new campaign and battle features inspired by the Warhammer lore

Additionally, a vast combined campaign map covering the geographic areas of the first and second parts of the trilogy. Players will be able to embark on campaigns as any owned, playable race from both games. This will be available for free shortly after launch for owners of both games.