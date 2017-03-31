Total War: WARHAMMER II Announced

SEGA and Creative Assembly announce Total War: WARHAMMER II, new installment
in their Total War series of strategy games that they say is the second
installment in a Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy. They say this will come out this
year, and the first look at what to expect comes in
this CGI trailer.
They promise more details to come, including the reveal of a fourth race. For
now, here's what they have to say:
SEGA® Europe Ltd. today announced the
next game in the best-selling Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy. Total War: WARHAMMER
II will be the second release in an ongoing partnership between
globally-acclaimed developer Creative Assembly™ and Games Workshop®, creators of
the world-renowned Warhammer® Fantasy Battles tabletop wargame and miniatures.
Total War: WARHAMMER II unveils the mystery-shrouded continents far to the west
of The Old World. Featuring four iconic new races from the Warhammer Fantasy
Battles world – the High Elves, Dark Elves, Lizardmen, and a fourth yet to be
revealed – players will battle across enchanted isles, bleak hinterlands,
treacherous swamps, and perilous jungles.
In a Total War campaign like no other, players will struggle for dominion over
the ailing Great Vortex that has swirled for millennia above the elven homeland
of Ulthuan. Performing a series of arcane rituals, each race must save or
disrupt the Vortex according to their motivations – a struggle culminating in a
cataclysmic endgame. Territorial conquest is no longer enough… this is a race
for control that will define the fate of the world!
Total War: WARHAMMER II will offer hundreds of hours of immersive gameplay in
this epic new campaign. Furthermore, a huge combined campaign map featuring the
old and new world regions will be available for free shortly after release to
players who own both Total War: WARHAMMER I & II.
“Total War: WARHAMMER II represents the next step in our trilogy, our vision for
the most incredible fantasy strategy series ever made,” said Game Director, Ian
Roxburgh. “The success of the first game has increased our ambition; we’re not
only going to deliver a thrilling campaign in the sequel, but also an additional
combined campaign, the biggest so far, for owners of both.”
“We're thrilled to see the sequel to last year’s smash hit Total War: Warhammer
coming later this year.” Said Jon Gillard, Head of Licensing at Games Workshop.
“Sega and The Creative Assembly continue to astound us with their ability in
crafting the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world in further glorious pageantry, with
races never realised on this scale before in a video game. We are proud to be in
partnership with them on this next great step in the franchise.”
What’s in Total War: WARHAMMER II?
A new style of narrative campaign in which players
race against the other factions to save or destroy the Great Vortex while
thwarting competing Races
Players will build and expand empires, raise
armies, develop cities and fight vivid grand-scale battles in the classic
Total War style
This campaign is set across four mysterious new
continents:
Ulthuan
Naggaroth
The Southlands
Lustria
Four new playable races, each with unique campaign
mechanics and army rosters of Legendary Lords, Heroes, spellcasters, troops,
monsters and siege weapons:
High Elves
Dark Elves
Lizardmen
And a fourth, yet to be revealed…
A suite of thrilling new campaign and battle
features inspired by the Warhammer lore
Additionally, a vast combined campaign map
covering the geographic areas of the first and second parts of the trilogy.
Players will be able to embark on campaigns as any owned, playable race from
both games. This will be available for free shortly after launch for owners
of both games.