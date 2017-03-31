 
Titanfall 2 Free Weekend

[Mar 31, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - 11 Comments

The promised free weekend is now underway for Titanfall 2. The Origin page for the mech shooter now has a link for a trial, which will put the game in your library for the duration. Here's a refresher of what to expect if you dive in:

Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall® 2! The sequel introduces a new single player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience - featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more.

Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week 		  

 


