Cyberpunk 2077 in Full Development; More Witcher Games Likely

This video captures a 2016 financial results conference webcast from CD PROJEKT Group, discussing their financial results. The proceedings are in Polish, but overlaid with an English translation. DSOGaming notes that they reveal that Cyberpunk 2077 is in full development, and there are now over 300 people working on the upcoming RPG. They won't commit to a 2017 release, however, sticking to previous statement that this is the year of GWENT. They also say there will not be another game in The Witcher trilogy, while also making it pretty apparent that they still plan on making another game using that setting:
