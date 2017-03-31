Cyberpunk 2077 in Full Development; More Witcher Games Likely

The Witcher was designed as a trilogy. Trilogy cannot have a fourth part, however we like that world very much. We have invested 15 years of our lives and loads of money into it and we will probably think about it at some point. But please consider us as rational people, we sometimes have weird ideas, but overall our thinking is very rational. We have full rights to The Witcher games. They are ours. We have invested enormous funds into promoting it, and it’s a very strong brand. Answer your own question :)