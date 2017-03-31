 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Cyberpunk 2077 in Full Development; More Witcher Games Likely

[Mar 31, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - 17 Comments

This video captures a 2016 financial results conference webcast from CD PROJEKT Group, discussing their financial results. The proceedings are in Polish, but overlaid with an English translation. DSOGaming notes that they reveal that Cyberpunk 2077 is in full development, and there are now over 300 people working on the upcoming RPG. They won't commit to a 2017 release, however, sticking to previous statement that this is the year of GWENT. They also say there will not be another game in The Witcher trilogy, while also making it pretty apparent that they still plan on making another game using that setting:

The Witcher was designed as a trilogy. Trilogy cannot have a fourth part, however we like that world very much. We have invested 15 years of our lives and loads of money into it and we will probably think about it at some point. But please consider us as rational people, we sometimes have weird ideas, but overall our thinking is very rational. We have full rights to The Witcher games. They are ours. We have invested enormous funds into promoting it, and it’s a very strong brand. Answer your own question :)

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Total War: WARHAMMER II Announced
Titanfall 2 Free Weekend
Cyberpunk 2077 in Full Development; More Witcher Games Likely
For Honor Update Increases Rewards
HTC Adding Eye Tracking VIVE Ads
VR Downward Spiral: Prologue
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.