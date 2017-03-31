 
For Honor Update Increases Rewards

[Mar 31, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - 2 Comments

UbiBlog has details on a new update that's live in For Honor with some changes for the melee combat game. There is an economy update here that increases Steel payouts for all matches. This trailer highlights changes and new content in the patch, and here's word:

A For Honor update has arrived, revealing new information on the changes coming to the game. Starting today, the For Honor team is increasing overall income of Steel on all matches and Orders across all platforms. By just how much, you ask? By this much:

  • All matches Steel income are increased by 25%
  • Daily Orders Steel income are increased by 33%
  • Side Orders Steel income are increased by 50%
  • Community Orders Steel rewards are increased from 500-1000 to 2000 Steel

This should result in a sizable boost to your in-game purchasing power (up to 45% more Steel in the first two hours), so that ride-the-pony Lawbringer emote you’ve had your eye on can finally be yours.

But income isn’t the only issue the team is addressing today. They are also prioritizing connectivity and matchmaking issues, and re-introducing maps that had been removed for stability’s sake. River Fort is back in action today, with High Fort scheduled to return to the rotation soon if all goes well.

Looking to the near future, there are more changes coming for Orders and gear balancing. Stay tuned for more details on that.

Players can log in today and start enjoying their higher Steel income, as well as 3-Day Champion Status granted to all players after the outage last Tuesday. And all those who did not receive the Faction War crates because of the outage, be reassured that the team is looking into that.

