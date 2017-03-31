HTC Adding Eye Tracking VIVE Ads

Unprecedented user experience

Innovative VR ADs are similar to native ads 3.0, offering an unprecedented ad viewing experience, delivering immersive VR environment on cinema-scale screens, and offering interactive elements to further promote user engagement. Therefore, VR Advertising is not simply an interruption, but a synonym of exceptional experience!



Maximize your advertising revenue

Ads that appear in immersive VR environments can not only provide more effective impressions, they can also track whether the users have viewed them or have turned away their gaze. Accordingly, the multiplied effect of effective impressions and verified viewings will bring you higher advertising revenue!



Potent and effective ad impressions

Compared to ordinary Ad impressions, Ads that are seen by users in a immersive VR environment can not only meet the user’s needs by means of precise re-targeting, but can also be detected if they are viewed effectively by users. Therefore, promotion of your applications would have much more effective impression, which not only arouses the attention of potential users and enhance brand image, but further attracts interested users directly to download your apps in the VR environment!