HTC Adding Eye Tracking VIVE Ads

HTC is introducing "Innovative VR Ads" for the VIVE head-mounted display, saying these ads will feature eye-tracking technology. Gamasutra points the way to this page with details on what they say is an opt-in program for free-to-play titles. Here's word from the barebones page with some appropriate spaces added to correct what seems to be a text parsing issue:
