HTC Adding Eye Tracking VIVE Ads

[Mar 31, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - 7 Comments

HTC is introducing "Innovative VR Ads" for the VIVE head-mounted display, saying these ads will feature eye-tracking technology. Gamasutra points the way to this page with details on what they say is an opt-in program for free-to-play titles. Here's word from the barebones page with some appropriate spaces added to correct what seems to be a text parsing issue:

Unprecedented user experience
Innovative VR ADs are similar to native ads 3.0, offering an unprecedented ad viewing experience, delivering immersive VR environment on cinema-scale screens, and offering interactive elements to further promote user engagement. Therefore, VR Advertising is not simply an interruption, but a synonym of exceptional experience!

Maximize your advertising revenue
Ads that appear in immersive VR environments can not only provide more effective impressions, they can also track whether the users have viewed them or have turned away their gaze. Accordingly, the multiplied effect of effective impressions and verified viewings will bring you higher advertising revenue!

Potent and effective ad impressions
Compared to ordinary Ad impressions, Ads that are seen by users in a immersive VR environment can not only meet the user’s needs by means of precise re-targeting, but can also be detected if they are viewed effectively by users. Therefore, promotion of your applications would have much more effective impression, which not only arouses the attention of potential users and enhance brand image, but further attracts interested users directly to download your apps in the VR environment!

HTC Adding Eye Tracking VIVE Ads
