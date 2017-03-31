 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

VR Downward Spiral: Prologue

[Mar 31, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - 3 Comments

3rd Eye Studios announce the release of a Downward Spiral: Prologue is now available for Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE. They say this will offer a zero-G VR experience that will not make users upchuck, though they don't offer specifics on the virtual Dramamine this includes:

Independent virtual reality studio, 3rd Eye Studios today announced that its epic zero gravity thriller Downward Spiral: Prologue is now available on the Oculus store for Oculus Rift and Steam for HTC Vive. Inspired by cult 1970’s science-fiction and devoid from the motion sickness that has plagued other zero-G virtual reality games, Downward Spiral: Prologue is the prologue to the ambitious saga Downward Spiral.

“Structured as a modern TV series, Downward Spiral: Prologue is the beginning of a space thriller, whose mystery will unravel over time as we release future episodes”, said Kari Koivistoinen, CEO of 3rd Eye Studios. “Built from the ground-up by our team of award-winning industry veterans, Downward Spiral: Prologue offers a space Zero-G experience like no other by allowing players to move freely in a VR environment without motion sickness.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Total War: WARHAMMER II Announced
Titanfall 2 Free Weekend
Cyberpunk 2077 in Full Development; More Witcher Games Likely
For Honor Update Increases Rewards
HTC Adding Eye Tracking VIVE Ads
VR Downward Spiral: Prologue
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.