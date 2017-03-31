VR Downward Spiral: Prologue

|
3rd Eye Studios announce the release of a Downward Spiral: Prologue is now available for Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE. They say this will offer a zero-G VR experience that will not make users upchuck, though they don't offer specifics on the virtual Dramamine this includes:
