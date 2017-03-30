Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week

Among the hardened warriors and alien conquerors inhabiting the Dreamlands, Anarki sticks out like a sore thumb. It’s tough to keep up with the transhuman punk when he’s blazing trails around the Arena on his hoverboard, but his speed is just one of the things that allow him to stand on the same level as Champions like Nyx and Scalebearer. Anarki is one of the Champions you’ll be able to try out during the upcoming Closed Beta, which will begin on Thursday, April 6 with an initial group of testers. More players will be added into the Closed Beta over time, so make sure to sign up now. You can see Anarki in action in our latest profile trailer.