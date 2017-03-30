 
Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week

[Mar 30, 2017, 7:17 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Bethesda.net announces closed beta testing for Quake Champions will get underway on April 6th. They say they will continue to add testers following their initial group, so if you are interested in an early crack at the new shooter you should register here. They also unveil Anarki as the game's next champion and offer a trailer to introduce him. Here's a portion of the lengthier update:

Among the hardened warriors and alien conquerors inhabiting the Dreamlands, Anarki sticks out like a sore thumb. It’s tough to keep up with the transhuman punk when he’s blazing trails around the Arena on his hoverboard, but his speed is just one of the things that allow him to stand on the same level as Champions like Nyx and Scalebearer. Anarki is one of the Champions you’ll be able to try out during the upcoming Closed Beta, which will begin on Thursday, April 6 with an initial group of testers. More players will be added into the Closed Beta over time, so make sure to sign up now. You can see Anarki in action in our latest profile trailer.

