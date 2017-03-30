Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week

|
Bethesda.net announces closed beta testing for Quake Champions will get underway on April 6th. They say they will continue to add testers following their initial group, so if you are interested in an early crack at the new shooter you should register here. They also unveil Anarki as the game's next champion and offer a trailer to introduce him. Here's a portion of the lengthier update:
