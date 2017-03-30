Thimbleweed Park Released

Welcome to Thimbleweed Park. Population: 80 nutcases.



A haunted hotel, an abandoned circus, a burnt-out pillow factory, a dead body pixelating under the bridge, toilets that run on vacuum tubes... you’ve never visited a place like this before.



Five people with nothing in common have been drawn to this rundown, forgotten town. They don’t know it yet, but they are all deeply connected. And they’re being watched.



...Who is Agent Ray really working for and will she get what they want?

...What does Junior Agent Reyes know about a 20 year old factory fire that he’s not saying?

...Will the ghost, Franklin, get to speak to his daughter again?

...Will Ransome the *Beeping* Clown ever become a decent human being?

...Will aspiring game developer Delores abandon her dreams and stick by her family?

...And most importantly: how come no one cares about that dead body?



By the end of a long, strange night in Thimbleweed Park, all of this will be answered -- and you’ll question everything you thought you knew.



In a town like Thimbleweed Park, a dead body is the least of your problems.



Key Features:

From Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick, creators of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion.

A neo-noir mystery set in 1987.

5 playable characters who can work together… or get on each other’s nerves.

Not a walking simulator!

Satisfying puzzles intertwined with a twisty-turny story that will stay with you.

A vast, bizarre world to explore at your own pace.

A joke every 2 minutes... guaranteed!*

Casual and Hard modes with varied difficulty.

English voices with English, German, French, Italian, and Spanish subtitles.

*Not a guarantee.