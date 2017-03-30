Battlefield 1 DLC Sharing

The Battlefield website
announces Premium Friends, a way for Battlefield
1
Premium Pass owners to play with friends who were too cheap to pony up for
that level of luxury (thanks
MP1st
). Many other developers have opted to make all multiplayer maps
available to all players, but they are taking a more targeted approach,
explained here:
As a player who owns Battlefield 1 Premium Pass you will
be able to bring your friends in Battlefield 1 along to play on the new maps!
When creating a party in Battlefield 1 you may notice something new: if someone
owns a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass the party will become "Premium Enabled". This
will allow anyone in that party to play on all maps, regardless if they own the
content or not. The access is available as long as the party is "Premium
Enabled".
While all players will be able to play on maps accessible through Battlefield 1
Premium Pass through Premium Friends, some experiences are exclusive to
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners.
- In a “Premium Enabled” party, only owners of a
Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the specific expansion pack will earn XP from
the maps exclusive to that expansion. We will save the XP for everyone else
and grant them retroactively if they decide to get the Battlefield 1 Premium
Pass for themselves.
- Only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the
specific expansion pack will be able to spawn in with weapons and vehicles
unique for the expansion.
- Only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the
specific expansion pack will track progress towards the unique medals and
codexes for the expansion.
You are all invited to try this new way of playing with friends and enjoy
Battlefield 1 content. We will activate the test run of Premium Friends during
the upcoming Battlefest, which starts on March 30.
We will pay close attention to your feedback on Premium Friends. It’s our goal
to work towards molding this feature into something that embodies our commitment
to you, our amazing community.