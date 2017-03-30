 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Battlefield 1 DLC Sharing

[Mar 30, 2017, 7:17 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Battlefield website announces Premium Friends, a way for Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners to play with friends who were too cheap to pony up for that level of luxury (thanks MP1st). Many other developers have opted to make all multiplayer maps available to all players, but they are taking a more targeted approach, explained here:

As a player who owns Battlefield 1 Premium Pass you will be able to bring your friends in Battlefield 1 along to play on the new maps!

When creating a party in Battlefield 1 you may notice something new: if someone owns a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass the party will become "Premium Enabled". This will allow anyone in that party to play on all maps, regardless if they own the content or not. The access is available as long as the party is "Premium Enabled".

While all players will be able to play on maps accessible through Battlefield 1 Premium Pass through Premium Friends, some experiences are exclusive to Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners.

  • In a “Premium Enabled” party, only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the specific expansion pack will earn XP from the maps exclusive to that expansion. We will save the XP for everyone else and grant them retroactively if they decide to get the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass for themselves.
  • Only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the specific expansion pack will be able to spawn in with weapons and vehicles unique for the expansion.
  • Only owners of a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the specific expansion pack will track progress towards the unique medals and codexes for the expansion.

You are all invited to try this new way of playing with friends and enjoy Battlefield 1 content. We will activate the test run of Premium Friends during the upcoming Battlefest, which starts on March 30.

We will pay close attention to your feedback on Premium Friends. It’s our goal to work towards molding this feature into something that embodies our commitment to you, our amazing community.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week
Thimbleweed Park Released
Battlefield 1 DLC Sharing
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Trailer
MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures Announced
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Destiny 2 Announced
Dean Hall's Stationeers Revealed 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.