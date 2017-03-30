 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Trailer

[Mar 30, 2017, 7:17 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A new official trailer from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. This post explains the clip, and says the game will debut on April 18th:

It's me again!
Today we dropped the first trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. It's that video at the top of the page -- click it, watch it, and report back.

RIGHT?
The game is available to pre-order now. The first episode, 'Tangled Up in Blue,' premieres April 18th. The season pass disc will be available beginning May 2nd in North America and May 5th across the globe.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Quake Champions Closed Beta Next Week
Thimbleweed Park Released
Battlefield 1 DLC Sharing
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Trailer
MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures Announced
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Destiny 2 Announced
Dean Hall's Stationeers Revealed 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.