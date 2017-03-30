Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Trailer

It's me again!

Today we dropped the first trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. It's that video at the top of the page -- click it, watch it, and report back.



RIGHT?

The game is available to pre-order now. The first episode, 'Tangled Up in Blue,' premieres April 18th. The season pass disc will be available beginning May 2nd in North America and May 5th across the globe.