MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures Announced

Firefly Studios announces MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, an upcoming
fast-paced dungeon crawler from the Stronghold developer. This will be fully
released in 2018, but it will launch on Steam early access later this year, and the
game's Steam page is
already online. They also offer
this announcement trailer
and early details on what to expect:
Morph between spirit forms and crush
hordes of evil minions! The Lords of Death have returned and with the green,
fertile lands of the overworld under siege it’s up to you to take the fight
beneath the earth. Liberate dungeons, free the spirits of fallen heroes and turn
their powers against Death himself!
Welcome to MetaMorph, an original title from Firefly Studios’ new ‘Firefly Labs’
team releasing this year on Early Access. A strategic dungeon crawler that
rewards character switching, elemental counters and crowd control, MetaMorph
challenges you to best a series of increasingly difficult dungeons filled with
fire imps, vengeful wisps and hulking golems. These things are all trying to
kill you. Good luck!
To survive you must solve the ‘puzzle’ of each encounter. Choose which spirit
forms to take into battle and morph between them at will to counter enemies of
all shapes and sizes. Plan your attack and react on the fly as you combine
strategy with twitch skills to decimate opponents and reclaim your land from the
Lords of Death.
MORPH between powerful spirit forms, shapeshifting
to counter and crush enemy hordes.
MASTER tactical combat in an adventure that
rewards strategic choices over button mashing.
EXPLORE hostile dungeons infested with demons,
grotesque experiments and vengeful spirits.
CUSTOMISE your heroes’ ability loadouts and team
composition before braving each hellish lair.
BANISH Death’s horde to the nether realm with each
hero’s unique powers and attributes.
MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures is the creation of 'Firefly Labs', a new
internal team at Firefly Studios responsible for prototyping new IPs and game
concepts outside the company's traditional expertise in strategy-simulation.
While the core Firefly team will continue to work on Stronghold titles including
Stronghold Kingdoms mobile, Stronghold 2: Steam Edition and a new mainline
Stronghold title for PC, the Labs team will develop MetaMorph for release later
this year on Early Access. MetaMorph will be developed with the help of
Firefly's core community, with the aim of leaving Early Access and releasing
worldwide in early 2018.