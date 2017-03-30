Dean Hall's Stationeers Revealed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Eurogamer has word that Dean Hall is attending EGX Rezzed, revealing Stationeers, an upcoming space station management game in the werkz at RocketWerkz. It's not clear if this is the multiplayer game he teased in October, but they say it will support multiplayer, as well as solo play. They say early access should begin soon, and in the meantime, offer this description:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 30 March 2017, 13:51.
Chatbear Announcements.