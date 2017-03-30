 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Dean Hall's Stationeers Revealed

[Mar 30, 2017, 10:40 am ET] - 4 Comments

Eurogamer has word that Dean Hall is attending EGX Rezzed, revealing Stationeers, an upcoming space station management game in the werkz at RocketWerkz. It's not clear if this is the multiplayer game he teased in October, but they say it will support multiplayer, as well as solo play. They say early access should begin soon, and in the meantime, offer this description:

Inspired by the beloved Space Station 13, Stationeers puts you in control of the construction and management of a space station either by yourself in single-player, or online with your friends. Complex systems around atmospherics, power generation

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Dean Hall's Stationeers Revealed
Destiny 2 PC Hype?
The Witcher Sells 25M Copies
Mass Effect Andromeda Plans
The Descendants Free Episode One
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Brothers in Arms WW2 Return Planned?
Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Tease
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.