Destiny 2 PC Hype?

[Mar 30, 2017, 10:40 am ET] - 9 Comments

Polygon reports the "leak" and subsequent removal of images that would seem to confirm PC plans for Destiny 2, the upcoming shooter sequel that's not yet announced for Windows. These were screen captures of marketing materials said to be accidentally revealed by a Spanish-language retailer, but Polygon dashes a little cold water on this news, noting an image editor window still open in the background, and the public availability of all the included imagery. A recent teaser promised a full trailer reveal at 1:00 pm EDT today, so we may know as soon as that whether this game is destined for PCs.

