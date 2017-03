The Witcher Sells 25M Copies

For years we have consistently prioritized quality and focused on a limited range of products. The persistently strong sales of the entire The Witcher series vindicate our approach and contribute to long-term appeal of our releases. Between the launch of The Witcher in 2007 and the end of 2016 we have sold over 25 million copies of The Witcher games.

There's a 2016 financial results summary on the CD PROJEKT website with financial reporting for the Polish developer and publisher (thanks DSOGaming ). This includes word that sales ofseries have surpassed the 25 million mark. Here's a comment on that from Adam Kiciński, President of CD PROJEKT: