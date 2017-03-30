 
Mass Effect Andromeda Plans

[Mar 30, 2017, 10:40 am ET] - 17 Comments

BioWare tweets their latest plans to address fan discontent with Mass Effect Andromeda (thanks Eurogamer). They use an image to get around the site's 140 character limit, since a picture says a thousand words. They promise to reveal specific plans on Tuesday:

It's been a week since we officially launched Mass Effect: Andromeda worldwide, and we couldn't be more excited that fans are finally experiencing everything we've worked so hard to create.

We've received quite a bit of feedback, some of it positive and some of it critical. That feedback is an important part of our ongoing support of the game, and we can't wait to share more of our immediate plans with you on Tuesday, April 4.

In the meantime, keep your feedback coming. Our team is listening, working around the clock to gather information and plan out solutions to improve and build on Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Thanks for your continued support and for joining us on this journey.

