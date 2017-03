The Descendants Free Episode One

THE DESCENDANT is a five part episodic adventure game series where the end of the world is only the start.



After climate change wrecked the planet, a man-made extinction event wiped humankind off the face of the Earth. Only a few thousand ‘descendants of humanity’ were hand-picked to survive the apocalypse, cryogenically suspended in underground bunkers known as Arks.



Centuries passed. The world recovered from the nuclear holocaust, and all the Arks reopened, except one — Ark-01.



Taking place across two timelines, in the past you'll play as Mia, a janitor tasked with keeping the precious descendants housed within Ark-01 alive while the facility continually fails around her, and in the present, you'll play as Donnie, one of the investigators trying to rescue any surviving descendants trapped within, all while discovering a far greater conspiracy buried within the underground Ark complex.

Gaming Corps and Microids announce that the first episode ofis now free to download on Steam for Windows and OS X. This is yours to keep, and the hope is that this will inspire purchases of the full five episode game, which is currently on sale for half off. This offer has something for everyone, because if you own the full game you can now download for the full soundtrack and the updated digital artbook for the game for no additional cost. "Since its official free release on March 22nd, The Descendant Episode 1 had 110,000 new users, with a peak of 8,807 simultaneous players on the first day and sales have jumped more than 1000% week over week," says Gaming Corps president Jean-Marc Broyer. "We understand that the current promotion is giving an extra lift to the title so we want to remain cautious, however, we are planning more activities on The Descendant with Microïds who has been a great partner to work with so far!" Here's a reminder on what this game is about: