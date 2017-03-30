The Descendants Free Episode One

|
Gaming Corps and Microids announce that the first episode of The Descendant is now free to download on Steam for Windows and OS X. This is yours to keep, and the hope is that this will inspire purchases of the full five episode game, which is currently on sale for half off. This offer has something for everyone, because if you own the full game you can now download for the full soundtrack and the updated digital artbook for the game for no additional cost. "Since its official free release on March 22nd, The Descendant Episode 1 had 110,000 new users, with a peak of 8,807 simultaneous players on the first day and sales have jumped more than 1000% week over week," says Gaming Corps president Jean-Marc Broyer. "We understand that the current promotion is giving an extra lift to the title so we want to remain cautious, however, we are planning more activities on The Descendant with Microïds who has been a great partner to work with so far!" Here's a reminder on what this game is about:
