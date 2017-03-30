Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

Swim Out -- Steam Greenlight. "Swim Out is a strategic, turn-by-turn
puzzle game where you control a swimmer who wants to get out of a pool, a
river or the sea without touching any swimmers. The player must think about
each move to avoid contact with any other swimmer. He can pick up balls and
buoys and throw them to other swimmers, use dipnets, waterguns, and even
ride a kayak!
However many elements will make his journey harder: divers, boomerang
throwers, fishermen, water-bombing kids, crabs, large waves, jellyfishes, …
the water is filled with dangers!"