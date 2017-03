Brothers in Arms WW2 Return Planned?

It's possible Gearbox Software is returning to the World War II setting they first explored with theirseries (thanks PSU ). Responding to a tweet from Rami Ismail of Vlambeer about indications that Call of Duty will return to World War II, Randy Pitchford tweets : "You're going to hate something we're doing, then." Interestingly, in another tweet , Randy takes what he seems to feel is the blame for the CoD series, saying, "Call of Duty is actually my fault. First sold BiA to ATVI as 'Wargame' with 'In war, no one fights alone' as pitch line."