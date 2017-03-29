Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Tease

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
EA's Star Wars website has word to expect the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II on April 15th. This will hopefully provide the first details about the action game sequel, which has barely been officially announced up until now. Here's the plan:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 March 2017, 21:16.
Chatbear Announcements.