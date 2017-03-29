 
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer

[Mar 29, 2017, 8:46 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steel Division: Normandy 44 is on display in a new trailer from Paradox, offering a look at gameplay from the upcoming World War II strategy game. You say you want some more? Well here's some more, as they plan three different livestreams for the game starting tomorrow. Here's word on the new video and the upcoming livestreams:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher with a robust video division, today released the first trailer made with in-game footage of Steel Division: Normandy 44. Developed by the veteran strategy-game creators at Eugen Systems, Steel Division: Normandy 44 is an upcoming tactical real-time strategy game for Windows PCs that puts players in command of World War II military divisions. Featuring historically accurate units and environments as displayed in Eugen’s IRISZOOM engine, the game allows for battles to play out in extreme detail whether viewed from a broad overhead perspective or while focused on a single unit.

This weekend, Paradox and Eugen will be featuring several live streams of Steel Division: Normandy 44 from the show floor of EGX Rezzed in London. Multiplayer games will be broadcast featuring developers and show attendees, and game features will be highlighted in a developer stream on Paradox’s Twitch channel. All streams will be available at https://www.twitch.tv/paradoxinteractive, and the stream schedule will be as follows:

  • Thursday, March 30th, 14:30 GMT: Developer Stream with Paradox and Eugen
  • Friday, March 31st , 11:00 GMT: Live Multiplayer
  • Saturday, April 1st, 11:30 GMT: Live Multiplayer

