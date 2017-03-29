Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer

|
|
Steel Division: Normandy 44 is on display in a new trailer from Paradox, offering a look at gameplay from the upcoming World War II strategy game. You say you want some more? Well here's some more, as they plan three different livestreams for the game starting tomorrow. Here's word on the new video and the upcoming livestreams:
