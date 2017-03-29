LEGO City Undercover Trailer

LEGO CITY Undercover features more than 20 unique districts to investigate, filled with car thieves to bust, vehicles to navigate, mischievous aliens to capture, hilarious movie references to discover, lost pigs to rescue and of course, hundreds of collectibles. Bringing together witty, original storytelling with signature LEGO humor, this open-world adventure creates a fun-filled experience for players of all ages. Join the Chase when LEGO CITY Undercover is released in North America on April 4, 2017for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One®, Nintendo Switch™ and PC for the first time.