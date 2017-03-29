 
LEGO City Undercover Trailer

[Mar 29, 2017, 8:46 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from LEGO City Undercover uncovers some details about the vehicles in the upcoming blocky adventure game. Word is: "In LEGO CITY, every vehicle on the street can be used to cruise around the open-world! With more than 100 types to choose from, play as super-cop Chase McCain and get behind the wheel of sports cars, UFO’s, lawnmowers, motorcycles, helicopters and more to help track down corrupt criminals or just take a leisurely ride through the city." The clip is accompanied by a little more about the game:

LEGO CITY Undercover features more than 20 unique districts to investigate, filled with car thieves to bust, vehicles to navigate, mischievous aliens to capture, hilarious movie references to discover, lost pigs to rescue and of course, hundreds of collectibles. Bringing together witty, original storytelling with signature LEGO humor, this open-world adventure creates a fun-filled experience for players of all ages. Join the Chase when LEGO CITY Undercover is released in North America on April 4, 2017for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One®, Nintendo Switch™ and PC for the first time.

