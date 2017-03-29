 
Surf World Series Trailer

[Mar 29, 2017, 8:46 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Gameplay from Surf World Series is on display in a new video from the upcoming wave catching simulation. Hang ten and check out theses accompanying details: "Lead producer Jamie Fisher, from developer Climax Studios, discusses gameplay, customisation and more from the upcoming title Surf World Series on PS4, Xbox One and PC later this year."

