The Secret World Becoming F2P Secret World Legends

Funcom announces plans to relaunch The Secret World this spring as
Secret World Legends, the game is being reconceived as a "shared world
action/RPG" with revamped combat, a new progression system, and updated
graphics. The Secret World Legends
website is online as home to the project, offering a
teaser trailer with a
look at what to expect. The game will be free-to-play, and they say all content
will be free, as will future updates, adding that all content can be earned
in-game to avoid a pay-to-win situation. More details on the business model and
the remake can be found in this
FAQ, and those interested in trying this out as soon as possible can
register for beta testing on this
page. Here's word:
Funcom is excited to announce that their acclaimed
story-driven game The Secret World will be relaunched this spring as Secret
World Legends, a shared-world action RPG with completely revamped combat, a
newly designed progression system, and updated visuals. The game’s full
collection of missions and mysteries will be free to play, with over 100 hours
of mature storytelling and surprises. Players can sign up for Secret World
Legends’ beta at
www.SecretWorldLegends.com.
“Over the course of five years, The Secret World has created a truly memorable
RPG universe that stands out to this day for the uniqueness of its dark setting
and tone, the depth of its quest design, and the high quality of its voice
acting throughout,” said Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom. “Secret World Legends uses
that foundation to mark a new era for the game, offering a fresh start for
newcomers and long-time fans alike, delivering a captivating journey that can be
enjoyed entirely on your own or with friends.”
Secret World Legends plunges players into a shadowy war against the supernatural
in an adventure that crosses our world with the realms of ancient myth and
legend. As players traverse the globe unraveling complex investigations into the
unknown, they’ll need to uncover clues and use their own wits as much as their
characters’ abilities. A highly extensive and customizable arsenal of firearms,
weapons, gear and otherworldly powers will give players the strength to battle
the forces of darkness as they dig deeper into these vast and mysterious lands.
Players can go at it alone and enjoy the over 100 hours of story at their own
pace, or team up with others as they explore the world and unravel its
mysteries.
“One of our biggest goals in relaunching the game has been to reimagine the core
gameplay experience in a way befitting a modern-day action RPG,” said Scott
Junior, executive producer. “Secret World Legends features combat that feels
more natural, deep systems that are more intuitive, better structuring of the
early game for new players, and improved mission flow to strengthen the pace of
progression for players.”