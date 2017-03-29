 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

The Secret World Becoming F2P Secret World Legends

[Mar 29, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - 3 Comments

Funcom announces plans to relaunch The Secret World this spring as Secret World Legends, the game is being reconceived as a "shared world action/RPG" with revamped combat, a new progression system, and updated graphics. The Secret World Legends website is online as home to the project, offering a teaser trailer with a look at what to expect. The game will be free-to-play, and they say all content will be free, as will future updates, adding that all content can be earned in-game to avoid a pay-to-win situation. More details on the business model and the remake can be found in this FAQ, and those interested in trying this out as soon as possible can register for beta testing on this page. Here's word:

Funcom is excited to announce that their acclaimed story-driven game The Secret World will be relaunched this spring as Secret World Legends, a shared-world action RPG with completely revamped combat, a newly designed progression system, and updated visuals. The game’s full collection of missions and mysteries will be free to play, with over 100 hours of mature storytelling and surprises. Players can sign up for Secret World Legends’ beta at www.SecretWorldLegends.com.

“Over the course of five years, The Secret World has created a truly memorable RPG universe that stands out to this day for the uniqueness of its dark setting and tone, the depth of its quest design, and the high quality of its voice acting throughout,” said Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom. “Secret World Legends uses that foundation to mark a new era for the game, offering a fresh start for newcomers and long-time fans alike, delivering a captivating journey that can be enjoyed entirely on your own or with friends.”

Secret World Legends plunges players into a shadowy war against the supernatural in an adventure that crosses our world with the realms of ancient myth and legend. As players traverse the globe unraveling complex investigations into the unknown, they’ll need to uncover clues and use their own wits as much as their characters’ abilities. A highly extensive and customizable arsenal of firearms, weapons, gear and otherworldly powers will give players the strength to battle the forces of darkness as they dig deeper into these vast and mysterious lands. Players can go at it alone and enjoy the over 100 hours of story at their own pace, or team up with others as they explore the world and unravel its mysteries.

“One of our biggest goals in relaunching the game has been to reimagine the core gameplay experience in a way befitting a modern-day action RPG,” said Scott Junior, executive producer. “Secret World Legends features combat that feels more natural, deep systems that are more intuitive, better structuring of the early game for new players, and improved mission flow to strengthen the pace of progression for players.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Secret World Legends
Videogame Hall of Fame Finalists
Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass Released
WoW Scaling Changes
Syberia III Story Trailer
Snake Pass Comes to Pass
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Announced
Destiny 2 Teaser
Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls III
Ballistic Overkill Released
Prey Trailer 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.