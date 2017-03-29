 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Videogame Hall of Fame Finalists

[Mar 29, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - 6 Comments

The Strong National Museum of Play announces the finalists for their Videogame Hall of Fame. This Hall is still a bit of a newb, so they have lots of worthy games to honor. Word is: "The World Video Game Hall of Fame recognizes electronic games that meet the following criteria: icon-status, the game is widely recognized and remembered; longevity, the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time; geographical reach, the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries; and influence, the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general. (A game may be inducted on the basis of the last criterion without necessarily having met all of the first three.)" This press release has all the finalists, saying inductees will be announced on May 4th. Here are the dozen games in the running:

  • Donkey Kong
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Halo: Combat Evolved
  • Microsoft Windows Solitaire
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Myst
  • Pokémon Red and Green
  • Portal
  • Resident Evil
  • Street Fighter II
  • Tomb Raider
  • Wii Sports

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Secret World Legends
Videogame Hall of Fame Finalists
Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass Released
WoW Scaling Changes
Syberia III Story Trailer
Snake Pass Comes to Pass
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Announced
Destiny 2 Teaser
Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls III
Ballistic Overkill Released
Prey Trailer 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.