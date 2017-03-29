 
Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass Released

[Mar 29, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - Post a Comment

Origin now offers They Shall Not Pass, the first DLC pack for Battlefield 1, the World War I shooter. Here's word on what this offers:

New mode: Frontlines
Force your way through the enemy line and claw back precious territory in the newest game mode for Battlefield 1. Both teams battle over a series of control points to capture the enemy’s HQ, then dive into frantic Rush-style combat to destroy or defend critical telegraph posts.

4 brand new maps
The hardened veterans of the French army make a stand in a brutal defense of their homeland. Fight through blazing forest fires, brave close-quarters combat, and engage in full-on tank warfare as you try to capture precious territory, or save your home from invaders.

New Behemoth: the Char 2C
Based on the real-world French tank, this super-heavy beast remains one of the biggest and most heavily-armored tanks ever made. When the enemy has your back to the wall, the Char 2C is just what you need to turn the tide of battle and win the day.

Thrilling new features
The battlefield gets even bigger with a new army, new vehicles and more. Discover a whole new set of tools to dominate the enemy team.

