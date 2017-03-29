WoW Scaling Changes

The
World of Warcraft Forums
detail a change in World of Warcraft
not
noted in the most recent patch notes (thanks
PCGamesN
). As of now, top level characters will face mobs scaled to their
item level rather than their character level. Here's word:
Our goal is
basically to safeguard against that degenerate extreme. We tune outdoor combat
for a fresh 110 around a 12-15sec duration against a standard non-elite,
non-boss enemy. It's great for gear, over the course of an expansion to cut that
time in half, or even by two-thirds. But once you get down to a duration of one
or two global cooldowns, the game just wasn't built to support that as the norm.
(Note that this is an current-content endgame concern; running legacy content
for completion/transmog/etc. purposes is a totally different story.)
The intent of our change in 7.2 was to smooth out that progression curve a bit,
not flatten it out, and certainly never to invert it. If you get a great set of
item upgrades that make you 5% stronger, maybe the world gets 1-2% tougher.
Perhaps instead of getting 400% stronger over the course of the expansion
relative to the outdoor world, you only get 250% stronger. But you should always
be getting more powerful in relative terms, and upgrades should always matter.
From some reactions so far, it sounds like we may be off on that tuning. And as
noted above, the fact that unequipping items can ever be helpful is a bug that
we'll be investigating and fixing.
Finally, there's the natural question of why we didn't patch-note this. It was
not to be deceptive; we know it's impossible to hide a change from millions of
players. But the system was meant to feel largely transparent and subtle, just
like level-scaling does if you don't stop and really think about it, and so we
did want players to first experience the change organically. Your feedback and
reactions and first impressions of the system are more useful in this particular
case when they are not skewed by the experience of logging in and actively
trying to spot the differences. Thank you for that, and I look forward to
continued discussion.