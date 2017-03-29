Syberia III Story Trailer

|
A new trailer from Syberia III centers on the story from the upcoming adventure game sequel. As such the clip includes cinematic footage and lots of exposition. The description doesn't offer any new details, it just has the game's itinerary and bona fides:
