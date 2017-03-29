Syberia III Story Trailer

The game will be released on April 20 in Europe and April 25 in North America on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC/Mac.



Enter the enchanting world of Benoit Sokal's latest masterpiece.



Join Kate Walker in the unique world of Syberia.

Dive into the story, puzzles, and mysteries of this fabulous adventure, conceived and drawn by Benoit Sokal, with music by Inon Zur.