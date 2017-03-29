 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Syberia III Story Trailer

[Mar 29, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Syberia III centers on the story from the upcoming adventure game sequel. As such the clip includes cinematic footage and lots of exposition. The description doesn't offer any new details, it just has the game's itinerary and bona fides:

The game will be released on April 20 in Europe and April 25 in North America on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC/Mac.

Enter the enchanting world of Benoit Sokal's latest masterpiece.

Join Kate Walker in the unique world of Syberia.
Dive into the story, puzzles, and mysteries of this fabulous adventure, conceived and drawn by Benoit Sokal, with music by Inon Zur.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Secret World Legends
Videogame Hall of Fame Finalists
Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass Released
WoW Scaling Changes
Syberia III Story Trailer
Snake Pass Comes to Pass
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Announced
Destiny 2 Teaser
Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls III
Ballistic Overkill Released
Prey Trailer 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.