Snake Pass Comes to Pass

[Mar 29, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - Post a Comment

Major Nelson announces the release of Snake Pass, a new version of classic puzzle platformer. This is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, so one purchase covers Windows 10 and Xbox One, and supports playing across both platforms. Here's word:

A unique, physics based puzzle platform game, Snake Pass challenges players to ‘think like a snake’ as they tackle precarious puzzles as only a snake can. Slither through long grass, coil around bamboo and climb out of trouble in the latest game from award winning independent studio Sumo Digital!

