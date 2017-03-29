Out of the Blue

 
[Mar 29, 2017, 10:09 am ET]

This "flat Earth" craze came up in the forums yesterday, and it reminded me that this odd form of ignorance seems to be growing. I haven't delved too far into this besides to see that that most "proof" that the Earth is flat come in the form of nonsensical questions about things like how skyscrapers stand up straight. So my question is, what do people living in this alternate reality answer when asked how a plane can circle the earth and end up where it started? Or why nobody ever comes to the "edge" of the earth? Or what's on the other side of the edge? Or what's containing the edges of the oceans? All these questions seem so elementary it's hard to believe this all isn't global trolling, but there seem to be people who really believe they are uncovering a conspiracy here. For that matter do any of them explain why the "truth" about the Earth's flatness is being hidden? It seems like you can make a better case for things with no proper evidence at all like bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. This aggressive embrace of anti-science is genuinely disturbing... it feels like the roots of the plot to The Omega Man or something.

