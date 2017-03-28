Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Announced

The Beamblog has the not unexpected
announcement that they are planning the Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, a
modernized version of their RPG. The
Steam page for this is
now online, showing an April 11th release date. Here's
a new trailer along
with the details:
Beamdog is pleased to announce our latest Enhanced
Edition title, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition!
Beamdog has partnered with Chris Avellone, Lead Designer on the original
Planescape: Torment, to curate Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition and update
it with modern features to share with a new generation of role playing fans. "Beamdog
has worked hard to ensure the feel and tone of the Enhanced Edition matches the
original game. At the same time, they've also taken advantage of current
generation technology to allow for improvements to the interface and feel - it's
the best way to play Planescape: Torment, hands-down."
The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical
acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional
story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape:
Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and
surrounding planes through the Nameless One's eyes.
Now it’s your turn to discover an incredibly rich story and a unique setting
unlike anything else in fantasy. Defeat strange and alien creatures, engage in
rich dialogue, and explore the dark and dangerous Planescape setting in this 50+
hour RPG classic.
Features
Enhanced Planescape: Chris Avellone, Lead
Designer on Planescape Torment, has partnered with Beamdog to curate
gameplay updates, bug fixes, and enhancements to best capture the original
vision for the game.
The Planes Await: Planescape is a setting
you've never experienced before, filled with strange magics, unique
adversaries, and Dungeons & Dragons locations from across the multiverse.
Conversations to Remember: Encounter
personable items, philosophic undead, and rat hiveminds while walking the
planes with the strangest collection of allies ever seen in an RPG.
Pick Your Path: Character creation is just
the beginning. The Nameless One can change his class, alignment, and even
gain new abilities based on your choices.
Remastered Music: The full Planescape:
Torment soundtrack has been remastered in-game to add more depth to Sigil
and the multiverse.
4K Interface: Sigil has never looked this
good! The interface of Planescape: Torment has been rebuilt in
high-definition with tons of new convenience features.
A Planescape For Today: The Enhanced
Edition includes modern features such as tab highlighting, area zooming,
combat log, quickloot, and more!
Play It Your Way: Enable Enhanced Edition
features as you desire or turn them off to experience Planescape: Torment in
its original glory.
Cast Comprehend Languages: Planescape:
Torment: Enhanced Edition is available in English, French, Polish, German,
and Korean. Note: Korean translations are text only. Korean voice-overs are
played in English.