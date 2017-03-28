Destiny 2 Teaser

|
The Destiny website now has a new Last Call teaser trailer with a fun recollection from Nathan Fillion to tease the worldwide reveal trailer for Destiny 2 on Thursday. Hopefully we will then learn if the shooter sequel is actually coming to PCs or not. The reveal will come at 1:00 pm EDT.
