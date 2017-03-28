 
Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls III

[Mar 28, 2017, 7:04 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The new Ringed City DLC is now available for Dark Souls III, offering new content for the action/RPG sequel. This can be found on Steam, and requires DARK SOULS III to play, so if you like it you better put a ring on it. Here's a bit:

At the close of the Age of Fire, as the world ends and all lands converge upon themselves, a lone adventurer descends into the madness of the earth and uncovers the secrets of the past. As players make their way to the fabled Ringed City they will encounter ancient beasts, a new cast of sullen NPCs (non-playable characters) teetering on the edge of insanity, new armor, weapons, magic, and at the bottom of it all, a long lost city filled with deadly horrors for players to overcome.

Team up and take down fellow Ashen Ones with updates to Undead Match, a dedicated multiplayer mode first found in DARK SOULS III: Ashes of Ariandel. DARK SOULS™ III: The Ringed City also provides two additional maps and an all-new feature enabling players to team up with up to two other friends has been added for fans that enjoy battling each other in feats of wits and strength. DARK SOULS III players who own either Ashes of Ariandel or The Ringed City will be able to play the new content found in Undead Match.

