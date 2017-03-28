 
Prey Trailer

[Mar 28, 2017, 7:04 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Bethesda.net features the latest video from Prey, offering a guide to weapon and power combos in the upcoming shooter. Here's word:

You might be mankind’s last hope aboard Talos I, but you’ve got a mighty arsenal to face down the Typhon threat. Armed with your wits, weapons and a host of incredible powers, it’s up to you to stop the alien invasion and save all of humanity. Piece of cake. With 24 human upgrades and 20 unique alien powers to choose from (plus all of their upgrades), no two Morgans will be the same, and no two players will have the same experiences in Prey. There are no “classes” in the game, so you can learn any power in the game as you discover them, no matter what kind of player you want to be. Talos I is your massive, mysterious and dangerous playground. Take a look at the video below to see just some of the powers you’ll be able to experience for yourself when Prey launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 5.

