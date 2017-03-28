Watch Dogs 2 Free Update Plans

Pitting two pairs of players against each other, Showd0wn is an endgame challenge for experienced players. Its competitive matches come in three flavors: Steal the HDD; Doomload, a King of the Hill-style match; and Erase/Protect the Servers, a Watch Dogs twist on classic domination matches. Spread out across 15 distinct locations, these modes will flow seamlessly from one to the next, pushing you to bust out every skill you’ve learned over the course of the game with dynamic hacking, shooting, driving, and puzzle-solving challenges.



“There are two main drivers behind making Showd0wn free for all of our players,” says Watch Dogs 2’s live producer, Kris Young. “The first is that we want everyone to be able to participate and play it. We really wanted to have as many people as possible playing the mode for a better challenge, better matchmaking time and quality, and a healthier, more active community.



“The other is community feedback we’ve received since we announced the original plans,” Young says. “Our community asked for more multiplayer content, and that’s also a reason why we’ve decided to make Showd0wn accessible for free for all players, while replacing it with more single-player content in No Compromise.”