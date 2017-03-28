 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Watch Dogs 2 Free Update Plans

[Mar 28, 2017, 7:04 pm ET] - 7 Comments

UbiBlog has an updated content roadmap for Watch Dogs 2, which includes plans for the No Compromise DLC to come to PCs on May 18th and a Showdown multiplayer update will come for free to all platforms on April 17th after originally being planned as part of No Compromise. The post is quite detailed, so this is just a bit of what they have to say about the free update:

Pitting two pairs of players against each other, Showd0wn is an endgame challenge for experienced players. Its competitive matches come in three flavors: Steal the HDD; Doomload, a King of the Hill-style match; and Erase/Protect the Servers, a Watch Dogs twist on classic domination matches. Spread out across 15 distinct locations, these modes will flow seamlessly from one to the next, pushing you to bust out every skill you’ve learned over the course of the game with dynamic hacking, shooting, driving, and puzzle-solving challenges.

“There are two main drivers behind making Showd0wn free for all of our players,” says Watch Dogs 2’s live producer, Kris Young. “The first is that we want everyone to be able to participate and play it. We really wanted to have as many people as possible playing the mode for a better challenge, better matchmaking time and quality, and a healthier, more active community.

“The other is community feedback we’ve received since we announced the original plans,” Young says. “Our community asked for more multiplayer content, and that’s also a reason why we’ve decided to make Showd0wn accessible for free for all players, while replacing it with more single-player content in No Compromise.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Announced
Destiny 2 Teaser
Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls III
Ballistic Overkill Released
Prey Trailer
Watch Dogs 2 Free Update Plans
Has-Been Heroes Released
Club Manager 2017 Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.