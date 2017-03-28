Watch Dogs 2 Free Update Plans

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
UbiBlog has an updated content roadmap for Watch Dogs 2, which includes plans for the No Compromise DLC to come to PCs on May 18th and a Showdown multiplayer update will come for free to all platforms on April 17th after originally being planned as part of No Compromise. The post is quite detailed, so this is just a bit of what they have to say about the free update:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 March 2017, 03:47.
Chatbear Announcements.