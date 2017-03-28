 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Has-Been Heroes Released

[Mar 28, 2017, 7:04 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Has-Been Heroes is now available worldwide for Windows on Steam, with versions of the Roguelike action/strategy game also available for Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the U.S., and coming to other territories next week. Here's the launch trailer, and here's the pitch:

Has-Been Heroes is a challenging, lane-based roguelike game of strategy and action, featuring a band of heroes on a quest to escort the King's twin princesses to school!

Players control three characters during the journey and must focus on coordinating melee attacks, managing cooldowns and combining hundreds of different spells to create devastating combo effects, all in order to defeat an endless army of undead, summoned in their path by the Great Ghoul!

The rewarding strategy game features irreverent humor, expanding world maps and increasing levels of difficulty, compounded by the specter of permadeath. The massive quantity and randomness of spells and items, as well as additional unlockable heroes allow for thousands of new experiences, forcing players to change their playstyle each time they start a new game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Announced
Destiny 2 Teaser
Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls III
Ballistic Overkill Released
Prey Trailer
Watch Dogs 2 Free Update Plans
Has-Been Heroes Released
Club Manager 2017 Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.