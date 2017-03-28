 
Club Manager 2017 Released

[Mar 28, 2017, 7:04 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher 2tainment and developer Big Blaze announce the release of Club Manager 2017, kicking off a new season in this sports management series for Windows. You want a box? Head to the store. You want it right now? It's available on Steam with a 15% launch discount. You want a trailer? Here's a trailer. You want more details? We have you covered their too, in spite of your apparent neediness:

For years the Club Manager series has numbered among the best-loved football management games on PC. Under the motto “By fans, for fans!”, Club Manager is developed by fans who now have more than 20 years of experience and a real passion for football running through their veins. With Club Manager 2017 and its numerous new features and countless detailed improvements, the development team have set a new benchmark for manager simulations.

Club Manager 2017 provides a modernised graphical interface and new atmospheric soundtrack, along with numerous other innovations. By popular demand from the fan base, it is now for the first time possible to follow live games in text mode. In addition, the contents of training sessions can now be set individually for each player. In transfer or contract negotiations, there is the option to return to the negotiating table. And if you wish to simplify the manager’s life, you can instruct your assistant manager to line up the “fittest eleven”.

Other new features: The chance to launch your career in the English league or one of four other national leagues. The option of directly searching for particular talents makes looking for new play-ers significantly easier in contrast to previous games. For the first time, players can be purchased throughout the entire season.

Club Manager 2017 offers everything that makes a good football manager: tactics, statistics, trans-fer market, stadium upgrades, advertising, merchandising, developing the stadium surroundings, fostering youth talent, training sessions and training camps — for the first time now also in France and Italy!

A powerful editor complete with extensive customisation options, such as the free changing of player and team names, give players of Club Manager 2017 the unique opportunity to put together their dream team and league.

