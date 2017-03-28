Mafia III Demo and DLC Released

Go on, we want you to enjoy a
little bit of Mafia III’s southern hospitality for yourself, on the house. The
opening act – centering on an incredible bank heist sequence – sets the stage
for the rest of the Mafia III story. Discover Lincoln’s history with the mafia
and witness the catalyst for this gritty tale of revenge against the Italian
Mob. Best of all, you can play the whole opening act of Mafia III, enjoying the
awesome story at your own pace.
It’s available right now to download for free on all available platforms, and if
you like what you’re seeing, your saved progress will transfer to the full game
when you purchase it on the same platform. More great news for first-time
players: Participating retailers (both digital and retail) are selling Mafia III
for 50% off now through April 17! Check your favorite retailer for more.
Today’s other big news: The “Faster, Baby!” DLC is also available, starting
today. (You can read more about that here.) The Deluxe version of Mafia III,
which is bundled with the Season Pass, includes “Faster, Baby!” as well as the
upcoming “Stones Unturned” and “Sign of the Times” DLC. So, if you already
purchased the Deluxe version or the Season Pass, no other purchase is required –
just get to downloading.
Speaking of downloads, just how big is this free taste of New Bordeaux?
PC via Steam: 24GB
PS4: 27GB
Xbox One: 25GB
If you’ve never been – welcome to New Bordeaux, we’ve got a free room waiting
for you. We hope you enjoy your stay.