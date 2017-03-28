 
FINAL FANTASY XIV Free Trial Time Limit Removed

[Mar 28, 2017, 09:42 am ET] - 5 Comments

A tweet from Square Enix reveals the removal of the time limit from the FINAL FANTASY XIV trial version. This allows sampling of the MMORPG up to level 35, no longer restricted to two weeks. You can get started on the FINAL FANTASY XIV Promotional Site and there are details on the FINAL FANTASY XIV Support Center, though this still refers to the trial as 14 days. Thanks PCGamesN.

