FINAL FANTASY XIV Free Trial Time Limit Removed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A tweet from Square Enix reveals the removal of the time limit from the FINAL FANTASY XIV trial version. This allows sampling of the MMORPG up to level 35, no longer restricted to two weeks. You can get started on the FINAL FANTASY XIV Promotional Site and there are details on the FINAL FANTASY XIV Support Center, though this still refers to the trial as 14 days. Thanks PCGamesN.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 March 2017, 16:13.
Chatbear Announcements.