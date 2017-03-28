Out of the Blue

|
"Deadwood" Creator Joins "True Detective" S3 has the interesting news that not is a third season of True Detective possibly coming from HBO, but that David Milch will be involved. This makes me happy, as I enjoyed True Detective enough that I'm the guy that liked season two, and of course having the Deadwood creator on board is cool. The story is a bit odd, saying "HBO has announced that they’re going ahead with a third season of their detective anthology series," but also that "nothing is greenlit at this point," so it's not clear how concrete these plans are.
