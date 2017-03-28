 
Out of the Blue

[Mar 28, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 12 Comments

"Deadwood" Creator Joins "True Detective" S3 has the interesting news that not is a third season of True Detective possibly coming from HBO, but that David Milch will be involved. This makes me happy, as I enjoyed True Detective enough that I'm the guy that liked season two, and of course having the Deadwood creator on board is cool. The story is a bit odd, saying "HBO has announced that they’re going ahead with a third season of their detective anthology series," but also that "nothing is greenlit at this point," so it's not clear how concrete these plans are.

True Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Tank Trouble.
Link: Restoration revealed 1920s roulette table was rigged.
Stories: Thieves Take a Chunk of Change, All 221 Pounds of It, From a Berlin Museum. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Driver beaches BMW, becomes a laughingstock on national television. Thanks ViperFour.
Bigfoot Blamed for Car Accident in Idaho. Thanks ViperFour.
Science: A Dream of Clean Energy at a Very High Price. Thanks Neutronbeam and Black Mesa.
Images: First Official Photos: Vikander In "Tomb Raider."
Media: I didn't know there was this much green in the whole galaxy.
SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING - Official Trailer #2.
Monster Truck Front Flip. I need one of those.

